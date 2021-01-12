011821_handtohand

Submitted by Michael Thompson

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Hand in Hand of Glynn. They are a local nonprofit organization that is building a community of small homes on the site of the old Altama Presbyterian Church. They will be dedicated to provide permanent homes for homeless individuals in the area. They are not only for housing, but learning centers and community centers as well. Pictured are Linda Heagy, treasurer, from left; Rotarian Al Cramer; founder, Anne Stembler, and Rotary president Mike Boyd.

