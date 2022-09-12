090522_rotary

Submitted by Michael Thompson

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Tim Echols, the Georgia Public Service Commissioner.

He talked about the history and the function of the PSC.

Pictured is Echols, left, and club president Glenn Cook.

