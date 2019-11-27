Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club, in conjunction with Ameris Bank, recently held a Kids Hooked on Fishing tournament at the Clam Creek fishing pier on Jekyll Island. Approximately 62 kids, along with their parents participated in the three hour tournament with trophies awarded in three categories and three age groups ranging from 3 to 12 years old. There were 116 fish caught including an eel, a stingray, a stone crab and many others. All fishing gear was provided by the 12 sponsors with lunch provided by Tortuga Jacks. Pictured are the children at the event.