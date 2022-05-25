053022_rotary

Submitted by Molly Duckworth

Tab Miller, the director of operations and missions for FaithWorks, recently spoke at the Jekyll Island Rotary Club and accepted a donation on behalf of Sparrow’s Nest, the FaithWorks food bank. The Sparrow’s Nest served 4,200 families with food, short-term utility payments and job assistance in 2020. Besides the Sparrow’s Nest, FaithWorks operates various programs that support the community and are funded through donations from churches and individuals.

Pictured Rotarian Margie Mathieu, from left, Tab Miller and Rotarian Kay Hampton.

