Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club hosted Ben Carswell, the Jekyll Island Authority’s director of conservation. Carswell was also responsible for overseeing the beach revetment project after Hurricanes Matthew and Irma left the seaside beach and dune areas devastated. He shared a presentation of the step-by-step, multi-tiered project to restore those areas to their original state circa the 1960s and 70s. Carswell also presented some of the improvements to mitigate future erosion from storms and tides, as well as ongoing related projects. Pictured are Rotarian David Buisson, from left, Carswell and Rotary president-elect Mike Boyd.