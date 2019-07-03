Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club is pleased to honor six ROTC cadets for their outstanding service to the unit and for the potential leadership they will provide this year.
These cadets are: Daniel Boltz and Sorrell Collins, who received letters of congratulation; Jacob Bucholz and Hanna Holliman, who will attend summer Navy Leadership Academy; Gabriel Chia and Morgan Walker who will attend Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA) at South Georgia College in Douglas. Also pictured are Mike Thompson, club president and Tise Eyler.
Pictured are Mike Thompson, Jekyll Island Rotary Club president, Sorrell Collins, Daniel Boltz and Rotarian Tise Eyler.