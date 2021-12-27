Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently delivered their yearly contribution of ditty bags to the International Seafarers Center. The center provides the bags to Seafarers from the ships that dock to load and offload cargo in Brunswick. The ditty bags include toiletries, candies and snacks, pens, pencils and notepads, among other things. The club has been providing these at Christmastime for many years. Pictured are Rotarian Ron Franke, left, and club president Bill Hill.