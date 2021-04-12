Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club was recently visited by Bryan Fluech, the associate marine extension director for the University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant. He talked about the economic impact of Georgia’s commercial fisheries. These fisheries process 1.8 million pounds of shrimp, 4.5 million pounds of blue crab and 368 thousand pounds of clams annually. Georgia’s fisheries represent a $45.5 million dollar industry annually.
Pictured from left are Rotarian Al Tate, Fluech, and club president Mike Boyd.