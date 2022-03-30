Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club was recently visited by Anna Taylor and Jamie Gamby from the Jekyll Island Turtle Center. They explained all the functions and programs at the turtle center including nesting, hatching and rehabilitation. They conduct turtle watches and patrol the causeway for crossing turtles. The center also is involved with other reptiles including snakes and alligators. Pictured are Gamby and Taylor, from left, Rotarian Jimmy Mooney and club president Bill Hill.