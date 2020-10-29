110220_shelterbox

Submitted by Michael Thompson

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted ShelterBox. ShelterBox is an international disaster relief charity that hand-delivers emergency shelter to families impacted by natural disaster and conflict. Their flexible approach includes family tents, clean water, tools, blankets and solar lights. ShelterBox and Rotary are official project partners in international disaster relief. Pictured are Rotary president Mike Boyd, from left, Holly Anderson and Erik Elsea from Shelterbox.

