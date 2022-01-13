Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently held its annual Christmas Party at RedBug Pizza. Pictured are many of the club members.
Ben Ayers, dean of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business, had to address the topic on everyone’s mind Wednesday during his Georgia Economic Outlook presentation that has toured the state.
A community breakfast will once again kick off a weekend of celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Before there was a Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there were folks like Glynn County’s Calvin Waye.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia's defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title Monday for its first national title in 41 years.
The new Glynn County Animal Service building opened in Glynn County with little fanfare.