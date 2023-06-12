032723_larry

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted local author and journalist Larry Hobbs. He told the club of his history in the business and some of the highlights of his career. Pictured from left are Rotarian Cliff Fay, from left, Hobbs and club president Glenn Cook.

Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

A meeting of the Brunswick Area Transportation Study (BATS) on Monday will include funding for a new Dunbar Creek Bridge on St. Simons Island and transportation improvement programs.

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.