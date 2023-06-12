The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted local author and journalist Larry Hobbs. He told the club of his history in the business and some of the highlights of his career. Pictured from left are Rotarian Cliff Fay, from left, Hobbs and club president Glenn Cook.
Jekyll Rotary Club hosts author
- Submitted by
Michael Thompson
-
-
- Comments
More from this section
A meeting of the Brunswick Area Transportation Study (BATS) on Monday will include funding for a new Dunbar Creek Bridge on St. Simons Island and transportation improvement programs.
A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.
The Brunswick News won the 2023 General Excellence Award presented by the Georgia Press Association at its annual convention Friday on Jekyll Island. This is the third year in a row The News has won the award.
The Glynn County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl with high-functioning autism.
Georgia’s shrimp season should start well when it opens June 20, but scientists and shrimpers expect it will taper off as fall settles in the Golden Isles.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Two wounded in midday shooting
- Wisconsin's Lake Geneva once a grand resort for the rich, now a laid-back venue for vacationers
- Homeless man fatally shot in Glynn County wooded lot
- Family of wrongfully arrested teen says BPD didn't do its job
- Tent in Urbana-Perry Park still up, sheltering the homeless
- Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee
- SAILING AWAY: Brunswick High baseball trio signs with colleges
- COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: Conversations heard in Hugh Vann's barber shop
- McIntosh man indicted for allegedly murdering parents
- Mayor takes Pinova to task for fire, calls for accountability
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.