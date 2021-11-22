Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently delivered coats to Burroughs-Molette Elementary School for the club’s annual coats collection program. The club has provided coats for many years to students who might not have access to them otherwise. Pictured are Rotarian Charles Collins, from left; instructional coach Sally Goff; assistant principal Alicia Flowers; Rotarian Glen Cook; principal Mavis Jaudon; assistant principal Priscilla Bell, PhD; Rotary club president Bill Hill, and Rotarian Wendy Cook.