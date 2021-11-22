112221_jekyllrotary

Submitted by Michael Thompson

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently delivered coats to Burroughs-Molette Elementary School for the club’s annual coats collection program. The club has provided coats for many years to students who might not have access to them otherwise. Pictured are Rotarian Charles Collins, from left; instructional coach Sally Goff; assistant principal Alicia Flowers; Rotarian Glen Cook; principal Mavis Jaudon; assistant principal Priscilla Bell, PhD; Rotary club president Bill Hill, and Rotarian Wendy Cook.

More from this section

DECA chapter at GA earns state awards

DECA chapter at GA earns state awards

A student organization at Glynn Academy has accomplished several exciting feats this school year and is on track to continue earning state recognition before the academic year ends.

Judge denies another mistrial motion from Gough

Judge denies another mistrial motion from Gough

Defense attorney Kevin Gough, representing one of the three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020, had another mistrial motion denied inside the courthouse Friday while shooting down rumors of a plea deal outside the courtroom.