Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently welcomed two new members to the club Joe Gore and Ron Dickerson. Pictured are Rotarians Al Tate, from left, Joe Gore, Ron Dickerson and Thorny Parker.
The Golden Isles were prominently featured Tuesday in the Georgia Water Coalition’s release of the 2021 Dirty Dozen Report, which highlights some of the worst offenses against the state’s waters.
The multimillion dollar structure that once defined the borders of an expansive floating hardhat area is disappearing fast from the St. Simons Sound.
Since opening the first Parker’s retail gas station on St. Simons Island in 1988, the first in the Brunswick area, Patrick Parker said he’s been trying to give back to the community as best he can.
Different options to alleviate traffic congestion on St. Simons Island were discussed Tuesday at a special-called Glynn County Commission meeting.
Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. on Jan. 7 at the Glynn County Courthouse for the three men convicted in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, on Feb. 23, 2020, on a public street in Satilla Shores.
Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife, an annual fundraiser for The Jekyll Island Foundation, is returning after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event’s cancellation in September.