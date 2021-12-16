122021_rotary

Submitted by Michael Thompson

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently welcomed two new members to the club Joe Gore and Ron Dickerson. Pictured are Rotarians Al Tate, from left, Joe Gore, Ron Dickerson and Thorny Parker.

