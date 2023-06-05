Submitted by Howard Sculthorpe
The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently presented the highest award in the International Lions Clubs’ — the Melvin Jones Award — to Lion CJ Jefferies in recognition of his many years of contributions to the community and the club. A Lion since 2005, Jefferies has held several offices in the club, helping it thrive over the years.
At the meeting, the club members also discussed its next cornhole tournament will take place on Oct. 21 with preparations starting soon.
The club voted to partner with the Jekyll Island Rotary Club in conjunction with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful on a Jekyll Island clean-up project.
Pictured are Megan and Jefferies, from left, and Mike Mueller Lions president.