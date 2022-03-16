Submitted by Howard Sculthorpe
The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently inducted new members, Kathy Marks and Pam Graham. Marks, is pictured, left, with president Pam Mueller and Lion Mike Mueller.
While the success of the Brunswick Exchange Club’s inaugural Rodeo at the Beach was not a sure thing, the event has become one of its biggest and best.
Deon Anderson, well-known to the social media world as DAREAL SUPABIHH, was born in Brunswick, Ga., to Altamese Smith and Larry Anderson. He earned his nickname “Ten Ten” from his late Aunt Vern, because he weighed 10 lbs. 10 oz. at birth.
The board of the Jekyll Island Authority approved Tuesday a proposed list for Special Option Local Sales Tax (SPLOST) 2022 projects on the state-owned island.
T.J. Hudson brings a skill to the table he says none of his fellow Republicans running for Georgia Secretary of State — prior hands-on experience running elections.
Teachers who participated in the Connect Glynn Educator Externship Program met Monday to explain what they learned by shadowing workers with some of the largest employers in the Golden Isles.
Sam Ghioto grew up in coastal Georgia but didn’t learn the term “Superfund site” until a few years ago.