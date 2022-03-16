031422_JLC-newmember
Submitted by Howard Sculthorpe

The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently inducted new members, Kathy Marks and Pam Graham. Marks, is pictured, left, with president Pam Mueller and Lion Mike Mueller.

