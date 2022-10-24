100322_lions
Submitted by Howard Sculthorpe

At the Jekyll Island Lions recent meeting district governor Shellie Smith gave a moving speech about her early years as an underprivileged child on up to her current position within the International Lions Clubs organization. She was accompanied by past district Governor Ken Gordon and Regional Chair Ron Zeppieri.

Another highlight of the evening was the induction of Allison Dupuis sponsored by Lion Howard Sculthorpe. District governor Smith conducted the induction. Dupuis is museum educator at Mosaic Museum on Jekyll Island.

Pictured are sponsor Howard Sculthorpe, from left, new Jekyll Lion Club member Allison Dupuis and district governor Shellie Smith.

