Submitted by Howard Sculthorpe
Johnna Willis of Hospice of the Golden Isles recently spoke to the Jekyll Lions Club. She described the many services, including treating patients at the facility, as well as at the patients’ homes.
She stressed that Hospice is a non-profit organization, staffed with certified nurses and volunteers.
In addition to the speaker, new member Pam Graham was inducted, with sponsor Lion president Pam Mueller assisting.
The club also collected $4,000 to donate to the Salvation Army.
Willis is pictured speaking to the club.