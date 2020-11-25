Submitted by Howard Sculthorpe
The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently hosted a blood drive at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church. Twenty-five units were collected. The drive was assisted by volunteers Cathy Dillon, Pete Dillon, Jane Sarcona, Charles Collins and Frank Mirasola, Chuck McManus and Howard Sculthorpe. Face masks and social distancing was required. The Lions are hosting another drive on Jan. 21 at the same location. To register or for more information, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).