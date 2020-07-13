The Jekyll Island Lions Club will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. July 23 at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church.
Note that additional COVID precautions will be taken at the drive:
• All American Red Cross (ARC)personnel, volunteers and donors will be required to wear masks.
• Prospective donors will have their temperature taken before entering the donation area.
• A person’s temperature must be under 99.6 to enter the donation space.
• Six foot spacing will be enforced for blood donors.
• Surfaces will be alcohol wiped after each donor.
• Donors should come in at their appointment time and help maintain social distancing protocols.
• Use Rapid pass the day of the drive at Redcrossblood.org/rapidpass, to answer pre-donation questions.
This will save you time at the drive. Using Rapidpass will help us reduce the number of donor touch points at the drive and minimize the spread of germs.
• Donors are encouraged to use Red Cross provided hand sanitizer prior to and after self registration.
• Hand sanitizer will be available for donors to use between stations to reduce the spread of germs.
While it is estimated that 38 percent of the country’s population is eligible to donate blood, only 5 percent actually do.
Blood shortages have been exacerbated by the shrinking number of facilities made available for blood drives. The ARC gives priority to local blood needs. Donors can save time by getting an appointment by using the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by calling Howard Sculthorpe at 912-635-2866.