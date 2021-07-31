Submitted by Howard Sculthorpe
The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently sponsored a Red Cross blood drive at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church. Twenty two units of blood were collected. The drive was assisted by volunteers Brian Beauchamp, Thom Schuyler, Jim Gertis, Chuck McManus, Frank Miraola and Howard Sculthorpe.
The club’s next drive will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church, 475 Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org or call Howard Sculthorpe at 912-635-2866.