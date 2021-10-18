101121_jekylllions
Submitted by Howard Sculthorpe

The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently met at Tribuzio’s Grille at the Jekyll Island Golf Course. The guest speaker was former Brunswick Mayor Bryan Thompson, who now serves as the coordinator of Nunnally House.

Nunnally House offers housing for out-of-town cancer patients, families of critical care patients and medical students of Georgia Medical College.

Those wishing to support Nunnally House may do so by sending a check to Nunnally House, Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick GA 31520.

Pictured are Thompson, left, and Lions Club president and author Pamela Mueller with a copy of ‘Fly, Fly Away,’ one of the many books she has authored.

