Submitted by Howard Sculthorpe
The Jekyll Island Lions Club awarded the Melvin Jones Award to Lion Pam Mueller. The award is the highest recognition of individual Lions who have exemplified the spirit of Lionism.
She has served with distinction, including two terms as president of the club. Current club president Michael Mueller (who happens to be her husband) presented the award.
Lion Pam joins Lions Frank Mirasola, Rick Hoffman Jim Gertis, Mike Mueller and Howard Sculthorpe who previously won the award.
Pictured are Pam, left, and Mike Mueller.