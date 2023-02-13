Submitted by Mike Mueller
Capt. Jim Dilligham of the Salvation Army in Brunswick was a recent guest at the Jekyll Island Lions meeting. President Mike Mueller presented Dillingham with a check for $4,000 consisting of the $3,144 collected by Jekyll Lions and friends, rounded up to $4,000 by the club’s treasury.
Dilligham shared remarks about the Salvation Arm mission, especially along humanitarian lines.
He thanked the club for its fundraising efforts.
Pictured are treasurer Rick Hoffman, from left, Mueller, Diligham and Lion Thom Schuyler, who ran the collection program.