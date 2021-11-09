Submitted by Howard Sculthorpe
The Jekyll Island Lions Club collects used eyeglasses from Glynn County opticians and optometrists, as well as businesses and individuals. Collection boxes are also placed in some banks and stores. The club periodically sorts the glasses (clear lenses, sunglasses and those needing repair) and sends them to the Darien Lions Club, which collects glasses from each of the Lions clubs in the district.
The sorted glasses then are taken to the Lions Lighthouse in Chamblee, where they are cleaned, the prescriptions read and minor repairs made. The Jekyll Lions recently collected about a thousand pairs, resulting in about 150 pairs going to people in low or middle income countries. Medical missions by medical staffs to these countries examine the people and prescribe the used glasses.
Pictured are Frank Mirasola, from left, Harry Kicklighter, C.J. Jefferies and Thom Schuyler.