Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Susan Inman from the Altamaha Riverkeeper whose area includes four major rivers between Atlanta and the coast including all of the Golden Isles. She spoke about their efforts through communication, education, litigation and legislation to keep area waters clean. She also talked about coastal wildlife and the impact of the Golden Ray wreck. Pictured are Rotary President Mike Boyd, from left, Susan Inman and Rotarian Al Tate.