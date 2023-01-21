Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Mike Muldowney, a local Rotarian and former district governor. He spoke about a recent Rotary-sponsored trip to Serbia.
The local club in conjunction with the district and international Rotary groups provided grant funding for multiple projects in Serbia. Multiple Serbian clubs hosted the group as they travelled through the country.
Pictured are Muldowney, club president, from left, Glenn Cook and Rotarian Priscilla Fleshman.