Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club was visited by several local dignitaries.
They included Jones Hooks, the executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority; Wayne Neal, Glynn County Commissioner; Andrew Burroughs, the executive director of the Joint Water and Sewer Commission (JWSC); Bob Duncan, also with the JWSC; and Mayor Cornell Harvey of Brunswick. They discussed the upcoming 2021 SPLOST referendum and the multiple projects that it will fund.
Pictured are Jones Hooks, from left, Wayne Neal, Rotary Club President Mike Boyd, AndrewBurroughs, and Bob Duncan. Mayor Harvey is not pictured.