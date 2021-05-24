Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club was recently visited by members of the Brunswick High School ROTC. They gave a presentation detailing all of the areas of participation that the ROTC has in the school and the community. The leadership skills they acquire carry forward in their continuing education, military careers and personal lives. Pictured from left are Club President Mike Boyd, Rotarian Bill Felker, Senior Cadet Hannah Holliman and LCDR Michael Rickett USN (retired).