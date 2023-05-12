Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Susan Conway, chief clinical officer, and Trish Burns, the volunteer coordinator, for the Hospice of the Golden Isles.
They explained the multitude of services that the organization provides and how their volunteers are integral to their success.
Hospice is part of the continuum of care for individuals and their loved ones who are experiencing an end-stage illness and are ready to shift from curative care to comfort care.
Pictured are Rotarian Bert Cramer, from left, Conway, Burns and club president Glenn Cook.