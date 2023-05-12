042423_JIrotary

Submitted by Michael Thompson

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Susan Conway, chief clinical officer, and Trish Burns, the volunteer coordinator, for the Hospice of the Golden Isles.

They explained the multitude of services that the organization provides and how their volunteers are integral to their success.

Hospice is part of the continuum of care for individuals and their loved ones who are experiencing an end-stage illness and are ready to shift from curative care to comfort care.

Pictured are Rotarian Bert Cramer, from left, Conway, Burns and club president Glenn Cook.

More from this section

Rep. discusses legislative session

Rep. discusses legislative session

State Rep. Edna Jackson discussed legislation that passed during the past General Assembly session, and those bills that didn’t pass at Thursday’s Glynn County Democratic Women’s Luncheon.

Bike Walk Golden Isles to host community ride

Bike Walk Golden Isles to host community ride

A local organization focused on making cycling and pedestrian safety a priority in the Golden Isles will soon offer a chance to get on a bike and enjoy the benefits of living in a beautiful community.

County awards bid for beach project

County awards bid for beach project

After three attempts to vote on a contract for design services for the Coast Guard Beach renovation project, the Glynn County Commission chose a vendor at Thursday’s special-called meeting.

Kids fishing event returns after 3 years

Kids fishing event returns after 3 years

After a long gap for COVID-19, the fish were biting again for the special needs children at Blythe Island Regional Park, where they enjoyed the best access ever on a new fishing platform.