Submitted by Howard Sculthorpe

The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently hosted an American Red Cross blood drive at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church.

Thirty-one units were collected. Volunteers included Frank Mirasola, Rick Hoffman, Brian Beauchamp, Kay Hoffman and Thom Schuyler.

The next blood drive on Jekyll will be from 12:30 to 6 p.m. on May 19. To make an appointment, donors may go online at redcrossblood.org/donate or call Howard Sculthorpe at 912-635-2866.

Pictured is Chuck McManus at the previous drive.

