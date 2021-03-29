Submitted by Wally Orrel
The Jekyll Island Foundation was recently recognized by the Jekyll Island hoteliers for its work and vision to keep its history, natural beauty and character alive. The Jekyll Island Hospitality Association (JIHA) exists to unite and support all Jekyll Island hoteliers in order to provide every guest with the best possible experience and to increase visitation to the island.
The JIHA is committed to the conservation of the island’s precious natural resources, as well as the preservation of the island’s value as a unique, historic environment.
JIHA executive director Wally Orrel presented a $5,000 check to Jekyll Island Foundation executive director Dion Davis on behalf of the JIHA board of directors pictured left to right, hotel general managers Claire Moody (Seafarer Inn & Suites); Kevin Runner (The Westin); Rajah Knight (Hampton Inn & Suites); Dion Davis; Wally Orrel; Shirley Rayhon (Days Inn & Suites) and Bruce Westerlin (Jekyll Island Club and Ocean Club Hotels).