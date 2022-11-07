Submitted by Craig Patterson
Jekyll Island Citizens Association (JICA) recently held its monthly meeting. The meeting’s program was a discussion of SPLOST 2022, with panelists from Glynn County and Jekyll Island. The panelists provided information about the projects included in SPLOST 2022.
Pictured are Noel Jensen, deputy executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority, from left; Craig Patterson, JICA president; Joanne Kinsey, JICA program chair; Sammy Tostensen, Glynn County Commissioner District 1; and Bo Clark, candidate for Glynn County Commission.
Jason Hagne, director of projects and business integration Glynn County, participated but was not pictured.