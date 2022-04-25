Submitted by Anthony Lambroia
The Marty Lyons Foundation (MLF)recently held its Georgia Chapter’s 9th Annual Golf Classic on Jekyll Island. The event’s goal is to raise money for the organizations mission to fulfill the wishes of children ages three to 17 who have been diagnosed with a terminal or life-threatening illnesses.
More than 8,000 wishes have been granted through the Marty Lyons Foundation over the past four decades.
Pictured are Erik McMillan, former New York Jets defensive back, from left, Philip Lyons, Georgia chapter president, Lee Wynn, Braye Wynn and JY Wynn, all of whom participated in the 9th Annual Golf Classic.