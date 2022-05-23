050922_SOAR

Submitted by Mike Thompson

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club in conjunction with the Jekyll Presbyterian Church and Red Bug Pizza recently hosted both members and sponsors of the Brunswick SOAR Organization. SOAR (Social Opportunities and Active Recreation) which strengthens the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities. SOAR focuses on providing athletic, social and recreational opportunities for its participants. Multiple SOAR members, sponsors and Rotary Members are pictured.

