100520_jekyllbaptist
Buy Now

The Jekyll Island Baptist Chapel holds a Bluegrass and Barbecue event every year during the month of September. This event is to show love and appreciation for the first responders of Jekyll Island — the firefighters, EMTs and state troopers. This year, the event was held on Sept. 6 and featured the Marshgrass Bluegrass Band. All of the first responders received a personal letter of gratitude from the Rev. Jim Crandall. Pictured are firefighters and EMTs Mickey Doyle, from left, Shannon Richter, the Rev. Jim Crandall, Danny Petty and Waylan Carter.

More from this section