092120_JAGAward

Submitted by Charisse Lee

Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) is an organization that has delivered services to young people for more than two decades. JAG’s successes are due in large part to the high performers at the state and local level that deliver JAG Model services to in-school and out-of-school youth.

This year, Eckerd Connects-Paxen Jobs for Georgia Graduates Out-of-School Youth, a program funded by WorkSource Coastal, was awarded the 5 of 5 Performance Award for the local and state levels during the Virtual National Training Seminar held July 14-16. Pictured are Charisse Lee, program manager, from left,; Temeca Hannan, career development specialist; and Je’lisa Brown, educational instructor.

More from this section

Big plans for Coastal Pines campus in Brunswick

Big plans for Coastal Pines campus in Brunswick

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of more than $1.2 million in state funding for the planning and design of a major expansion project at the Brunswick campus of Coastal Pines Technical College.