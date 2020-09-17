Submitted by Charisse Lee
Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) is an organization that has delivered services to young people for more than two decades. JAG’s successes are due in large part to the high performers at the state and local level that deliver JAG Model services to in-school and out-of-school youth.
This year, Eckerd Connects-Paxen Jobs for Georgia Graduates Out-of-School Youth, a program funded by WorkSource Coastal, was awarded the 5 of 5 Performance Award for the local and state levels during the Virtual National Training Seminar held July 14-16. Pictured are Charisse Lee, program manager, from left,; Temeca Hannan, career development specialist; and Je’lisa Brown, educational instructor.