Submitted by Susan Hatcher
Members of the Ivy League Club of the Golden Isles learned about Coastal Outreach Soccer from its founder, Shawn Williams, at a recent lunch meeting at the Brunswick Country Club. The mission of Coastal Outreach Soccer is to improve the health and well-being of children from underserved communities in coastal Georgia by combining a soccer-based afterschool youth development program with academic support. Since its inception in 2004, the program has achieved a record of 100 percent graduation from high school. Several recent graduates have received college scholarships to prestigious universities such as Fisk University in Nashville.
Pictured are Phil Graitcer, chair of the Ivy League Club, from left; Shawn Williams, executive director of Coastal Outreach Soccer; Shawn Williams Jr., coach at Coastal Outreach Soccer; Neil Dawson, program director of Coastal Outreach Soccer, Don Myers, vice-chair of the Ivy League Club.