Submitted by Susan Hunter
At a recent luncheon held at the Brunswick Country Club, members of the Ivy League Club of the Golden Isles learned about development plans for Brunswick led by NewCity Brunswick. Speakers Justin Callaway, CEO of NewCity Brunswick and Brad Piazza of Port City Brunswick emphasized how people-focused development incorporating housing across a range of income and needs creates economic vitality and an environment in which businesses can thrive.
Pictured are Justin Callaway, president and CEO of the not-for-profit NewCity Brunswick; Philip Graitcer, chairperson of Ivy League Club of the Golden Isles; Don Myers, program chairman of the Ivy League Club; and Brad Piazza, owner/developer of Port City Brunswick.