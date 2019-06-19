Submitted by Mary Eva Treadway
Local interior designer Elaine Griffin recently spoke as one of two keynote speakers at the New York School of Interior Design in New York City. Nate Berkus was the second speaker.
Following their remarks, the New York School of Interior Design conferred honorary doctorate of fine arts degrees upon both distinguished interior design leaders.
Griffin grew up locally and is a graduate of Glynn Academy High School in Brunswick. She received a bachelor of arts degree in art history from Yale University. She began her design career in the Manhattan office of architectural behemoth Peter Marino, following a nine-year career as a publicist in New York and Paris, and officially opened her eponymous firm in 1999. As the contributing editor, design, for Better Homes & Gardens, her makeovers were the magazine’s second-most popular feature and served to inspire readers’ own rooms nationally. Among other honors, Griffin was the first African-American contributing editor at Elle Décor; was ranked as one of House Beautiful’s Top 100 American Designers; and in 2003, became the first room designer of color in the Kips Bay Decorator Showhouse.
She has a bestselling book, “Design Rules: The Insider’s Guide to Becoming Your Own Decorator.” Griffin is pictured during the commencement in New York City.