Submitted by Terry Dickson

International Auto Logistics (IAL) on St. Simons Island recently teamed up with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4092, to assist homeless veterans in the Golden Isles community.

The IAL team located, acquired and assembled more than 40 backpacks. These backpacks contained some 25 different items including toiletries, a blanket and other item. With a focus on veterans, members of the VFW are distributing these backpacks.

Pictured are Bob Morrison of the VFW, from left, David Boland of the VFW, Shanetta Reid of IAL, Joe Perry of the VFW, Shirley Grantham IAL, Nancy Ransome of IAL and Matthew Miller of IAL.

