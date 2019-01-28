Submitted by Patricia Porto
Bags of food and toys together with leashes and collars filled the tables at Golden Corral’s January meeting of the Brunswick Woman’s Club. Members answered the request of Merena Shannon, conservation chair, who presented these to guest speaker Sher Pollard, volunteer program coordinator for the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia and coordinator for the Big Flea Resale Store, a quality resale store operated by HSSCG.
She gave an informative talk of the “no kill” humane society and how they manage the intake of animals and the need for volunteers, offering training programs. Pollard said there is a recommended donation list on their website and all proceeds go to the HSSCG.
For more information about the Woman’s Club, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Pictured are Merena Shannon, conservation chair of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club; and Sher Pollard, volunteer program coordinator for the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia and coordinator for the Big Flea Resale Store.