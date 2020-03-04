Submitted by Leigh Ann Stroud
At the Coastal Georgia’s Historical Society’s annual meeting, Billie Huggins was awarded the Cunningham Bowl.
The award is given to a volunteer who performs exemplary service to the society in the previous year.
Huggins has been a volunteer for many years, first as a docent at the lighthouse museum and now at the World War II Home Front Museum. As a docent at the Home Front Museum, she has shared her personal recollections of island life, providing our visitors with a memorable link to the past. Huggins is pictured with her award.