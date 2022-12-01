112122_howliday
Submitted by Chandra Kendall

No Kill Glynn County and Glynn County Animal Services recently held a fundraiser, a Howl-iday photo shoot with photographer Stephanie Conti. It featured Santa and Mrs. Claus.

More than $1,300 was raised for community animals with 50-plus dogs had their photo taken with Santa.

Pictured with Santa and Mrs. Claus are Lori Austin, director of GCAS, from left; Devin Denis, GCAS; Caroline Blackshear, NKGC; Stephanie Conti, photographer’ Stephanie Shafer; Chandra Kendall, NKGC; and Ron Fleury of NKGC.

