Submitted by Molly Duckworth
The House of Hope presented to Rotary of the Golden Isles club recently and spoke about their organization. They facilitate a faith- based therapeutic group home for girls between the ages of 12-18 who have been traumatized by way of sex trafficking. Their mission is to rescue, renew and restore minor females out of domestic sex trafficking.
For more information visit www.houseofhoperefugeoflove.com
Pictured are Rotarian Molly Duckworth, from left, volunteer coordinator Stephanie Collett, outreach director Shelley Hendrix, founder and director Darcelle Burant and club president Starling Sutton.