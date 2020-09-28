092120_kiwanisHOH
Buy Now

Darrelle Burandt of the House of Hope visited the Kiwanis Club to share its mission work to save sexually abused girls. House of Hope provides a home and counseling. They are in the process of updated their facility to properly provide and take care of them. Pictured are are Darrelle Burandt, from left, and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president.

More from this section

Anti-aging treatment rises to the top

Anti-aging treatment rises to the top

It seems that everywhere you turn there is a billboard or magazine talking about a new anti-aging product or service that promises to turn back the hands of time. One procedure, however, is rising to the top as a powerful tool against aging, and it has arrived here in the Golden Isles. Under…

+3
Top Turnout for TrumPalooza

Top Turnout for TrumPalooza

At least 300 boats sailed from Brunswick to Jekyll Island and St. Simons Saturday in the TrumPalooza, a rally to support the president’s re-election that included a parade of thundering motorcycles and thousands watching from the roadsides and shore.