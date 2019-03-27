Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Shelley Hendrix and Lindsay Crawford of the House of Hope recently spoke to the Kiwanis Club.
House of Hope is an outreach to girls 12 to 18 years old who have been the victims of human trafficking. It is a group home to provide counseling and healing for girls who have been in “the life” for 10 months or more. They are usually recruited through Instagram, Facebook and other online sites.
Kiwanis meets at noon each Monday at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Shelley Hendrix; Lindsay Crawfor; and Mike Parrish, Kiwanis president.