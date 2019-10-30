Submitted by Laura Young
Southeast Georgia Health System will host its annual Gift Shop Holiday Open House, offering special sales and promotions, including free gift wrapping, at the Brunswick and Camden hospitals.
Hosted by Volunteer Services, the Holiday Open House features a wide selection of gifts ranging from books, jewelry, holiday ornaments and more. Shoppers will be given a 20 percent discount during the event with some exclusions.
The Brunswick hospital Gift Shop Holiday Open House, located at 2415 Parkwood Drive, will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. The Camden Gift Shop Holiday Open House, located at 2000 Dan Proctor Drive, St. Marys, will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 and Nov. 15.
As with all gift shop sales, proceeds from the Open House benefit Southeast Georgia Health System.