Submitted by Laura Young
The yearlong fundraising successes of the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick and Camden hospitals Volunteer Services were celebrated during their recent cowboy-themed holiday luncheons. They presented donations to the health ssystem from the proceeds raised through the Gift Shop and Volunteer Services fundraising events held December 2018 through November 2019.
Pictured are Kristin Doll, CAVS, director of volunteer services, from left; Peggy Tuten, president of the Brunswick Campus Volunteer Services; and Michael D. Scherneck, president & CEO, and with a donation of $130,000.