Submitted by Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently contributed $2,500 to Coastal Georgia Honor Flight (CGHF) in support of its mission to honor local military veterans for their service. It was the fourth year the health system has donated to the organization.
Honor Flight is an organization that takes World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans to see their war and service memorials and the Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C., at no charge.
Pictured are honor flight board members Dave Olender, from left; Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System, and Mark Beaudry, vice-president of Honor Flight and co-flight leader.